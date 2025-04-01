Hotel Management
The Hospitality Show
Hospitality Investor
Hotec Operations
Hotec Design
Advertise
About Us
Own
Operate
Tech
Design
Procure
Trending Topics
Profitability
F&B
Labor
Sustainability
The Hospitality Show
Magazine
Resources
Whitepaper | Special Reports
Roundtables | Webinars
All Resources
Events
Surveys
Ebooks
Top Lists
Events
Subscribe
Own
Operate
Tech
Design
Procure
Trending Topics
Profitability
F&B
Labor
Sustainability
The Hospitality Show
Magazine
Resources
Whitepaper | Special Reports
Roundtables | Webinars
All Resources
Events
Surveys
Ebooks
Top Lists
Events
Subscribe
Hotel Management
The Hospitality Show
Hospitality Investor
Hotec Operations
Hotec Design
Advertise
About Us
New edition
: Check Out HM’s April Edition
Financing
How to Buy a Hotel Series: Understanding alternative financing
How alternative financing has revolutionized the way hotels are funded, offering greater flexibility, accessibility and innovation.
Davonne Reaves
Apr 1, 2025 12:13pm
Take HM's 2025 Top Design Firms Survey
Apr 7, 2025 8:00am
HM's 2025 Franchise Fees survey is open
Apr 7, 2025 8:00am
EOS Hospitality appoints new chief commercial officer
Apr 11, 2025 8:00am
Maui Hampton Inn, other hotels appoint GMs
Apr 11, 2025 8:00am
U.S. weekly hotel results: March 30-April 5
Apr 10, 2025 10:50am
More News
Louisiana Crowne Plaza changes hands
Apr 10, 2025 8:01am
Hospitality WIC joins Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance
Apr 10, 2025 8:00am
Vision Hospitality Group taps Reeco's new procurement platform
Apr 10, 2025 8:00am
PMS from Stayntouch streamlines Escape Lodging operations
Apr 10, 2025 8:00am
See more stories